Kyrie Irving is in for a bit of a reality check right now. His NBA market has been mostly quiet, and the Dallas Mavericks seem like the only strong suitor for his services right now.

That’s what happens when you become an unreliable player in the eyes of most front offices, regardless of how incredibly gifted and offensively talented you’re as a player.

Even so, the James Harden news could work in his favor. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there’s a chance the Philadelphia 76ers look at him as a potential replacement for the former MVP.

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Replace James Harden With Kyrie Irving

“There may be an option there for Kyrie Irving as he continues to assess that situation, so I would not be surprised if we see Kyrie wanting to investigate what’s going on in Philadelphia,” Windhorst said on Pardon The Interruption. “If Harden moves out, if there’s a window for him to come in.”

Of course, this would most likely imply a sign-and-trade, and there are no indications of the Mavericks being interested in Harden, let alone facilitate a move somewhere else.

But both parties could potentially sort things out with a three-team trade, and that’s also assuming that Kyrie would rather play for another hardnosed and demanding fanbase, as opposed to staying in Dallas with no state tax.