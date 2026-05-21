Thunder’s Jalen Williams receives concerning hamstring injury update ahead of Game 3 vs Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams receives a hamstring injury update and status for Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The series we are witnessing in the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is impressive. Now tied 1-1, both will seek victory in Game 3, but OKC have a concern regarding their second option, Jalen Williams, and his hamstring injury.

Jalen Williams exited Game 2 in the first quarter with 1:34 remaining and never came back, and the update doesn’t sound good. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams will be evaluated day to day, game to game, with a left hamstring injury. He will undergo treatment, and his return will be determined entirely by how his body responds to the recovery process.

It sounds like Williams has a chance to be available for Game 3 on Friday, but it’s still unclear if he’s dealing only with soreness or another strain. If he’s unable to gut it out Friday, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain, and especially Ajay Mitchell would all be candidates for increased roles.

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Something that already happened to Jalen

The main problem is that this is the second injury to the same hamstring in less than a month, making the situation considerably more uncertain than a typical medical report would indicate.

Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against the Boston Celtics

Williams originally suffered a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, missing six games before returning for the series opener.

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He played 27 minutes before the Thunder lost in double overtime, and his recovery seemed to be progressing well until Wednesday night, when Williams was receiving treatment on his left hamstring midway through the game, and the Thunder subsequently announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 due to hamstring tightness.

Before the start of this season, Williams had already dealt with a wrist injury suffered during last year’s playoffs, in which they won the title, and he has now suffered three distinct hamstring injuries throughout the 2025-26 season.

Jalen’s numbers

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 48.4% shooting during the regular NBA season, and had scored 20 or more points in two of his three playoff appearances before Wednesday’s exit.