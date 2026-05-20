LeBron James reportedly leaning toward returning for 24th NBA season; free agency rumors swirl

Following a dramatic second-round playoff exit that concluded his historic 23rd NBA season, LeBron James’ future remains entirely up in the air as a new report sheds light on whether the 41-year-old superstar will return for Year 24.

Speculation surrounding LeBron James‘ future continues to build, even after the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from the postseason. A fresh report has added fuel to the fire, suggesting that the upcoming season will officially serve as a “Last Dance” for the basketball icon.

“All the indications I have gotten over the course of the year is that he is going to play one more season,” ESPN‘s Shams Charania noted during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show when pressed about LeBron’s timeline.

Even his longtime agent and business partner, Rich Paul, was recently forced to address the mounting rumors, attempting to quiet the outside noise. Yet, as fans and analysts eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for the 41-year-old superstar, LeBron himself has kept his cards close to his chest.

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Following the Lakers’ season-ending playoff exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron admitted he has yet to make a definitive choice regarding retirement, emphasizing that his ultimate decision will depend heavily on conversations with his family.

LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers.

Top landing spots emerging for free agent LeBron James

With LeBron officially set to hit the open market in free agency, rumors are swirling regarding which teams will make an aggressive push to secure the NBA icon for what is widely expected to be his final run. Here is a breakdown of the top franchises linked to the superstar:

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Cleveland Cavaliers: According to Basketball Network, a return to Ohio for a final season—effectively mirroring Dwyane Wade’s legendary farewell tour with the Miami Heat—is increasingly viewed as the ultimate poetic ending to his historic career.

New York Knicks: The Stein Line‘s Marc Stein revealed that LeBron could seriously consider a move to the Big Apple. Teaming up with Jalen Brunson would grant James a legitimate opportunity to chase a fifth championship ring on the hardwood of the world’s most famous arena, providing a massive narrative capstone to his legacy.

Golden State Warriors: National pundits like Stephen A. Smith have routinely floated the Bay Area as a viable destination. If the Lakers’ front office fails to present a roster capable of immediately competing for a title, James could ultimately force his way to San Francisco to join forces with longtime rival Stephen Curry for one final, blockbuster championship run.

With the Lakers reportedly pivoting their long-term focus toward building a championship contender around Luka Doncic, anticipation is at an all-time high regarding James’ next move. Whether he opts for a nostalgic homecoming or a fresh championship pursuit, basketball fans around the globe are anxiously waiting to see where the King will stage his “Last Dance.”