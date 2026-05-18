Are De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet playing tonight for Spurs vs OKC in Game 1 of 2026 Western Conference Finals?

The Spurs enter Game 1 against OKC with major injury questions surrounding De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet, adding another layer of uncertainty to a Western Conference Finals matchup already packed with young stars and title pressure.

De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet are both officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Fox continues dealing with right ankle soreness after playing through discomfort during the Spurs’ second-round series. Kornet, meanwhile, is managing left foot soreness after emerging as an important frontcourt piece during the playoffs.

With OKC entering the series fully healthy following Jalen Williams’ return, San Antonio’s injury uncertainty has suddenly added even more intrigue to a matchup already viewed around the NBA as a potential preview of the league’s future.

Advertisement

How and when did De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet get injured?

De’Aaron Fox injured his right ankle during the Spurs’ second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luke Kornet has been dealing with left foot soreness entering the Western Conference Finals.

De’aaron Fox #4 and Luke Kornet #7 of the San Antonio Spurs (Source: David Berding/Ronald Martinez — Getty Images)

Fox suffered the ankle injury during Game 4 against Minnesota after a collision while attacking the basket in the second half. Despite the pain, he remained in the game and finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

Advertisement

The injury quickly became a major concern because San Antonio’s offense heavily depends on his playmaking and scoring ability alongside Victor Wembanyama. He continued playing through the injury during the remainder of the series.

Kornet’s injury situation developed differently. He has been managing lingering soreness in his left foot throughout the playoffs, an issue that worsened during the Minnesota series because of the physical demands around the paint.

When will De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet return to play?

De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet are both considered day-to-day and could return at any point. Neither injury is currently viewed as season-ending, although the Spurs are expected to continue evaluating both players game by game.

Advertisement

Fox has made it clear internally that he wants to continue playing despite the ankle soreness. The Spurs benefited from several extra days of rest after eliminating Minnesota in six games, giving him additional treatment time.

San Antonio’s medical staff remains cautious because ankle injuries can easily worsen during long playoff series. Still, league insiders expect Fox to attempt to play as long as swelling and mobility remain manageable.

Kornet’s timeline also appears relatively short term. Reports describe the issue as soreness management rather than structural damage, which is why the veteran center has continued participating in limited basketball activities.

Advertisement

How has De’Aaron Fox performed this season?

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the Spurs’ most important players this season and helped transform San Antonio into a legitimate championship contender. After arriving from Sacramento, he immediately became one of the offense’s leaders.

He averaged nearly 20 points and close to seven assists per game after joining San Antonio, giving the Spurs another elite perimeter scorer capable of creating offense late in games. His speed in transition added a different dimension.

The former Kings star also earned his second career NBA All-Star selection during the 2025-26 season after being named as an injury replacement in the roster. His impact in San Antonio was immediate both statistically and culturally.

Advertisement

During the playoffs, he continued producing despite battling injuries. He averaged 18.7 points and 5.6 assists through the postseason while helping San Antonio eliminate Portland and Minnesota on the road to the conference finals.

How important is Luke Kornet to the Spurs’ roster?

Luke Kornet has become an important rotation piece for the Spurs because of his rim protection, size and defensive versatility off the bench. While he is not one of the team’s stars, his role has grown significantly during San Antonio’s playoff run.

At 7-foot-2, he gives the team valuable frontcourt depth whenever Wembanyama leaves the floor. His presence allowes the team to maintain interior size and defensive stability with the second unit.

Advertisement

The veteran center’s best postseason performance came in the closeout win over Minnesota, when he recorded four blocks and altered multiple shots around the basket. Even without putting up huge scoring numbers, his defensive impact helped San Antonio control key stretches of the game.

His experience has also been valuable inside a locker room built around younger stars. The Spurs rely heavily on emerging players like Castle and Harper, making dependable veterans increasingly important during deep playoff runs.