Tiago Splitter’s future with Trail Blazers in question after contract details emerge

Tiago Splitter continues to battle with the Portland Trail Blazers in the playoffs, but newly revealed contract discussions with the team have cast doubt over his future, particularly after reports that the salary offered falls well below the league average for a head coach.

“Sources told ESPN that Splitter was given a raise from his assistant coaching salary and discussed a longer-term contract during the season. The salary presented to him to continue on as head coach was far below a standard NBA head coaching salary, and further discussion was tabled until after the season, sources said.”

The report came from Ramona Shelburne, who also detailed how Splitter has emphasized his focus on handling the role professionally. “Just trying to be a pro,” he said before the Trail Blazers picked up a win in a game where the San Antonio Spurs lost Victor Wembanyama to concussion protocol.

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How much could Splitter earn?

Multiple sources, including Jake Fischer, indicate that owner Tom Dundon is unwilling to exceed $1.5 million annually for the position. The typical salary for an NBA head coach ranges from $4 million to $7 million, making that figure far below market value.

“He is a very committed young guy.”😤@trailblazers Head Coach, Tiago Splitter on Scoot Henderson’s recovery from injury this season, highlighting his maturity, shot-making ability, and overall growth after a 31-point performance in a Game 2 win over the Spurs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2caRr1KGkj — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2026

Splitter did receive a raise from his assistant salary to serve as interim head coach this season, but the long-term offer reportedly remains near that $1.5 million range. That could be seen as significantly undervaluing a coach who just led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2021.

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At the moment, Splitter is coaching without a long-term deal, fueling speculation that the Trail Blazers could pivot toward a lower-cost, entry-level option. Offering around $1.5 million would effectively place the position at roughly 25 percent of the league’s average head coaching salary.