Tyrese Maxey expresses pride for former teammates selected as NBA All-Stars this season

In recent days, much of the NBA chatter has revolved around the stars who were snubbed from this year’s All-Star selections and those who made the cut. Among the most discussed omissions is Tyrese Maxey, who has had an outstanding season with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Maxey remains unfazed by the exclusion and is instead celebrating the success of some familiar faces who earned their All-Star spots.

Following the 76ers’ narrow 137-134 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Maxey addressed reporters and expressed his contentment with the situation. “I’m happy actually,” Maxey said, via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports. “I have a lot of connections with the people who made it… It doesn’t upset me at all. I’m more focused on trying to help this team win and get better, that’s the biggest focus I’ve had these last couple of weeks. I think we’ve done a good job of it.”

Maxey has been phenomenal this season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. His stellar performance comes as the 76ers navigate through a challenging season marred by injuries, striving to find their rhythm and cohesion as a team. The absence of key players like Paul George and Joel Embiid has disrupted the team’s dynamic, preventing the trio from showcasing their full potential on the court consistently.

Who are the “old friends” Maxey is cheering for?

The fifth-year guard out of Kentucky didn’t just stop at expressing his happiness. He went on to name several first-time NBA All-Stars, including Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham (a fellow Dallas native), and Miami’s Tyler Herro, another Kentucky alum.

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Darius Garland, I’m so happy he made it,” Maxey said. “He deserves it, man. He had a lot of adversity last year that he went through and overcame, leading his team to a one-seed. I’m happy for him. Cade’s from Dallas, played a lot against him when I was younger. Extremely happy for him, first-time All-Star, making Dallas look really good. Tyler Herro, former Kentucky guard. Everybody deserves it.”

Maxey‘s reaction highlights a shift in the NBA landscape, where a new generation of young, talented players is emerging and making their mark. While this may not have been Maxey’s year, his consistent performance suggests that his All-Star moment is on the horizon.

Since January 6, Maxey has been on a scoring tear, putting up at least 28 points in 13 consecutive games, including two 40-point performances in the team’s last three outings. His relentless drive and impressive stats make it clear that his time in the NBA All-Star spotlight is just a matter of when, not if.