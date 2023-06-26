The San Antonio Spurs didn’t bat an eye before getting Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Truth be told, it might’ve been the easiest decision in franchise history.

Notably, most players would’ve sat out the season after establishing themselves as the first pick in the Draft. They would’ve avoided injuries and just prepared for the NBA.

But Wemby isn’t like most players, which is why he decided to keep putting in some big efforts, even leading his team to the finals. However, that means he’s coming off a very long season, which is why he won’t play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Victor Wembanyama Won’t Play In The FIBA World Cup

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me too. The France team is still as central.”

“I want to win as many titles as possible with her. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice,” added Wemby. “The Spurs would have supported me whatever my choice had been.”

Even so, Wembanyama continues to be committed ahead of the 2024 Olympics. He’s got the chance to be a special player, so it’s only normal he thinks ahead and plans for the long run.