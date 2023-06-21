The Charlotte Hornets have a good roster but they haven’t quite become the big team they are supposed to be, especially after leading the league with the best offensive for several weeks.

The 77th edition of the NBA draft will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center, the 2023 Draft is expected to be one of the most important in the last 20 years with players like Victor Wembanyama aiming to be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Hornets will have the pleasure of taking the second overall pick during the Draft, plus they have the 27th 1st round pick as well after a trade with the Denver Nuggets. In total the Hornets will have five picks more than enough to add new talent to their bench.

Who will be the second overall pick for the Hornets?

According to information revealed by Wojnarowski during an ESPN show, the Hornets are likely to select Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall. That information is highly likely to become fact on Thursday as the Hornets need more talented players.

The Hornets have never won an NBA title before despite the fact that they have had a relatively good roster. In 2022 they drafted Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, Josh Minott but none of those players helped them reach a postseason.