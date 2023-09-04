Klay Thompson has been so vital for the Golden State Warriors that they couldn’t even make the playoffs in the two seasons he was out with injuries. He came back and they were right back to the NBA Finals.

Thompson’s shooting and defense had been pivotal to Steve Kerr’s team’s success. He’s been a mainstay and a fan favorite in the Bay area, and he’s always talked about wanting to be there for his entire career.

That’s why the fans will be thrilled to know that his contract extension is a priority for team owner Joe Lacob. However, they shouldn’t expect anything to happen in the next week or month.

Warriors Will Wait Before Extending Klay Thompson

“We’ve had some very brief discussions at this point with his agent,” Lacob told The Athletic. “But they’re very, very early. I fully expect that we’ll have some substantial discussions soon sometime and we’ll see if we can’t put something together that allows Klay to be here for a long time, which we clearly would like him to be.”

“It’s August and there’s plenty of time to work all this out,” Lacob added. “His contract doesn’t expire until next year. We love him and I know he knows we love him. And we’re going to try to do something here for the rest of his career.”

At the end of the day, all that matters is that he’s going to stay with the team. Thompson doesn’t seem to be in a rush to get a deal done, either, so there shouldn’t be anything to be worried about.