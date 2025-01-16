NBA News: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards comments on Curry's impressive stamina

Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a nail-biter that ended 116-115 in favor of the Warriors. Stephen Curry delivered yet another clutch performance, proving why he’s considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Despite strong outings from Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, their efforts weren’t enough to secure the win for Minnesota.

Edwards spoke candidly after the game about the challenge of keeping up with Curry’s relentless energy on the court. “I can’t run around like that all day,” Edwards admitted. “You’d see me pass out by the second quarter trying to keep up with Steph. No, sir, I can’t do that.”

Curry turned up the heat in the final quarter, finishing with 31 points and 8 assists to seal a crucial victory for the Warriors. The win moved Golden State to a 20-20 record, placing them 10th in the Western Conference and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

For the Timberwolves, the loss stung as they battle for a play-in spot in the West. Edwards finished with 28 points and 8 rebounds, while DiVincenzo contributed a near triple-double with 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. However, their impressive stats couldn’t carry Minnesota to victory in the tightly contested game.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors’ system around Curry

After the game, Edwards also praised the Warriors‘ unique system, built around maximizing Curry’s unparalleled skill set. He highlighted how Curry’s constant off-ball movement not only creates scoring opportunities for himself but also opens up the floor for his teammates.

“The Warriors’ system is designed for Curry’s unique abilities,” Edwards said. “His movement forces defenses to stay alert at all times, which creates opportunities not just for him but for everyone on the team.”

Curry’s impact is magnified by the Warriors’ offensive structure. Despite averaging just 4.4 seconds of ball possession per touch—significantly less than most primary scorers—he remains one of the NBA‘s most prolific scorers. His high activity level and off-ball presence make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Contrasting offensive styles

Edwards also noted the difference between the Timberwolves’ and Warriors’ offensive systems. While Golden State relies heavily on three-point shooting and off-ball screens, Minnesota employs a more balanced approach. The Timberwolves’ offense doesn’t revolve around a singular player to the same extent, which presents both opportunities and challenges in high-stakes games.

Curry’s performance reminded everyone why he’s a transformative figure in basketball, while the Timberwolves’ young stars continue to show promise despite the team’s struggles. As the playoff race intensifies, the Warriors and Timberwolves remain locked in a battle for postseason positioning, with every game carrying significant weight.