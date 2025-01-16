The Golden State Warriors offered their fans a sigh of relief with a hard-fought victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a rocky start to 2025, the Warriors hope this win can serve as a turning point in their NBA regular season campaign, even as they continue to struggle despite Stephen Curry‘s impressive form.

Throughout the week, Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green shared their thoughts on the mounting pressure for the team to make impactful trades. With Dennis Schroder being their only significant addition late in 2024, the Warriors’ performance has fallen short of expectations this season.

Tensions in the locker room appear to be mounting, with persistent chatter about the team’s decision-making process. Addressing the issue earlier this week, Curry delivered a strong message that he reiterated after the Timberwolves game, making his stance clear to both the front office and his teammates.

“Anyone who thinks I’m OK being on an average basketball team is insane,” Curry said in his postgame remarks. “Whatever I said, I stand on it, but that doesn’t mean we’re not in a situation where we’re trying to get better.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry addresses trade pressure in talk with Mike Dunleavy

Despite initial interpretations suggesting that Curry’s comments were critical of the Warriors’ front office or even head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ star clarified his stance during a conversation with General Manager Mike Dunleavy about the pressure to make trades. “Mike knows—and we’ve talked about it—that there’s an expectation from me as a leader to help guide this team,” Curry said.

Curry elaborated on his perspective, emphasizing a balanced approach: “That doesn’t mean being reckless. What people consider reckless might include what I said about the ‘Twitter thing.’ Trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like? We’ll handle our business, and Mike will handle his.”

Curry responds to fans on social media

Following the Warriors’ game against the Timberwolves, Curry addressed trade speculation that had been gaining traction on social media. Fans had been proposing potential roster moves to strengthen the Warriors’ chances of success this season.

Live on television, Curry shared his thoughts on the matter: “Everyone on Twitter telling us to make trades can chill a little and let us handle it. We’ve been pretty good for a long time. We’re confident we can beat anybody.“

