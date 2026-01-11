Are Eagles out of the 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles were Super Bowl favorites for many experts before the start of the season. Now, they faced each other in a long-awaited game in the Wild Card round of the 2026 playoffs.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers battled through the season with many injuries, including to players like Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, and Trent Williams, but they stayed afloat and came very close to winning the NFC West and clinching home-field advantage. They even lost Brandon Aiyuk for very controversial reasons.

On the other side, the Eagles started the season highly motivated after dethroning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and despite moments of inconsistency, they were able to claim the NFC East title. They didn’t face much resistance from teams like the Dallas Cowboys or the Commanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoffs?

Yes. The Eagles are out of the playoffs after losing at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. It was a disappointing end to the season, as they were unable to defend their Super Bowl title.

What’s next game for 49ers?

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks in their next game in the Divisional Round. Once again, they will have to try to secure a road victory. It’s important to mention that San Francisco cannot be the home team in the NFC playoffs, and their only opportunity would be to make it to the Super Bowl in Santa Clara.

Advertisement