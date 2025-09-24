Trending topics:
nba

Zion Williamson impresses with weight loss as Pelicans star warns rest of the NBA

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson impressed everyone with his weight loss and is gearing up for the new NBA season.

By Gianni Taina

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses during Media Day.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesZion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses during Media Day.

The New Orleans Pelicans are preparing for the upcoming NBA season after a disappointing campaign last year, and all eyes are on Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but this season he appears to be in the best shape of his life with a notable weight loss—sending a subtle warning to opponents in the process.

Since entering the league as the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has missed more games (268) than he’s played (214). Last season alone, he suited up for just 30 contests in a year where the Pelicans managed only 21 wins. Alongside injuries, questions about his conditioning have followed him for years.

But at the Pelicans’ Media Day, Williamson looked noticeably leaner and more confident, crediting a new training plan that’s helped him rediscover his explosiveness.

We came up with a plan. From boxing to working out on the football field a lot. It’s just different, random workouts. And during that time frame last year, I really felt the shift in my body to where I was looking [at myself] and going, ‘Yo this feels good. This feels good.’ I haven’t felt like this since college, high school just where I can walk in the gym and I’m like, ‘I feel good,’” Williamson said during Pelicans’ Media Day.

Herbert Jones, Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson during Pelicans’ media day. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Herbert Jones, Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson during Pelicans’ media day. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It’s undeniable that Williamson possesses elite talent, but injuries have consistently kept him from showcasing his full potential at the NBA level the way he did in college.

Despite appearing in only 30 games last season, he still averaged an impressive 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest. If he can stay healthy for a full campaign, the Pelicans will have a legitimate chance to return to the playoffs.

Trey Murphy III on Williamson’s weight loss

Williamson’s physical transformation on Media Day didn’t go unnoticed by reporters — or by his teammates. Forward Trey Murphy III highlighted the former No. 1 pick’s improved conditioning and mindset.

He’s slimmer than I have ever seen him during the summertime, which is always a really good sign, and I just feel like he’s in a really good place mentally,” Murphy said, via Pelicans Film Room on X (formerly Twitter).

Williamson’s fitness has long been a focal point of criticism alongside his injury history. But with his improved shape heading into the new season, Pelicans fans have renewed optimism that the team can make a serious push back to the playoffs.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
