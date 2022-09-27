Andre Iguodala decided to run things back with the Golden State Warriors this season after months of speculation. The 38-year-old veteran looked headed for retirement, so he explained why he came back.

To win an NBA championship at 38 looked like the perfect way to call it a career for Andre Iguodala. The veteran swingman flirted with retirement this offseason, but he ultimately decided to sign a new deal with the Warriors.

Needless to say, Golden State is thrilled to have the four-time NBA champion back. Iguodala may not be a regular starter, but he can still be a key contributor to a team that aims to challenge for back-to-back titles. His experience, work ethic, and winning mentality are certainly useful for a franchise that has championship aspirations.

The Dubs have shown how much it means for them to keep their roster the way it is - even if it cost them losing Gary Payton II. Iguodala can tell a lot about it, as he revealed that Stephen Curry is the main responsible for his decision to come back.

Andre Iguodala says everyone at Warriors played a part in his decision, especially Stephen Curry

“I’m gonna blame a few people. Steph Curry is one person that I’m gonna blame,” Iguodala said on his Point Forward podcast, via Fadeaway World. “But as a group, I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay, Steve Kerr a little bit, Bob Myers.

"I think they really just showed me a lot of love. They really helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball, but also I think Steve was a big culprit in terms of like, ‘Listen, we really need you on the court,’ and Draymond was big on that as well with the texts."

Well, in the end it looks like practically everyone in Golden State asked Iguodala to stay. Of course, that means something. Iguodala had every reason to hang them up, but when this kind of team shows how much it wants you, it makes sense to reconsider.