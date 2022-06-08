Klay Thompson didn't start the 2022 NBA Finals on the right foot, failing to produce the way he usually does for the Warriors. Even so, Stephen Curry is confident that his teammate will step up sooner rather than later.

With one win apiece, the 2022 NBA Finals are still wide open. After letting a home victory slip through their fingers in Game 1, the Golden State Warriors bounced back to tie things up before making the trip to Boston.

While Stephen Curry put the team on his back in the first two games of the series, Klay Thompson has yet to turn up his game. If his recent shooting slump went a bit unnoticed, that's only because Steph recorded enough points to keep his team afloat.

However, there are many games left, so it's still too early to enter panic mode. If not, just ask Curry, who is convinced that Thompson will quickly overcome this slump to unlock the best version of himself.

Klay Thompson gets strong support from Stephen Curry

“It’s a tricky thing, it’s like you don’t tell Klay Thompson to do anything different, he’s Klay Thompson,” Curry told Malika Andrews of ESPN, via Fadeaway World. “We’ve seen it year after year after year. We’ve seen him impact series with breakout games, he’s got the nickname ‘Game 6 Klay’ for a reason. So there’s nothing really in terms of his confidence or anything you need to say to him."

Curry added that Boston did a great job in shutting him down at the beginning of the series, explaining that Thompson's struggles also have a lot to do with the fact that he's attracted a lot of attention from the opponents. Even so, Steph believes that Klay will get back to his best soon.

“Over the course of a series, I’m not a real gambling man, but I would put a lot of money on the fact that Klay’s gonna have his moment, and shine, and impact the series in a significant way,” Curry added.

The Warriors got back on track quickly in the series, but taking the lead far from home looks like a challenging task. The Dubs will play at TD Garden on Wednesday and Friday, hoping to win both games and put the series away at home on Monday.