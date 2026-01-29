Warriors Rumors: Star Draymond Green potentially involved in deal for another NBA superstar

With the Golden State Warriors currently enjoying a positive record this NBA season, uncertainty looms about their future prospects as they grapple with setbacks, notably an injury to Jimmy Butler. Consequently, speculation swirls about a potential blockbuster trade involving Draymond Green.

According to Clutch Points‘ Kenzo Fukuda, Green might be a key piece in a trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, aimed at acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo for the rest of the regular season.

The proposed trade features significant assets exchanged between the Warriors and the Bucks:

Warriors would receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr.

Bucks would receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, along with the Warriors’ 2026, 2028, 2030 first-round picks, and a 2032 first-round swap.

In addition to this proposal, rumors have implicated Stephen Curry’s teammate in a separate trade scenario for Antetokounmpo, as the NBA trade deadline approaches and uncertainty surrounding the Greek Freak’s future intensifies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Potential landing spots for Antetokounmpo

Beyond the Warriors’ rumored interest, other teams are reportedly vying for Antetokounmpo’s talents in the NBA. Of course with a player of his caliber, there are multiple rumors regarding the future for the Bucks’ star.

NBA Rumors: Warriors face competition in the Eastern and Western Conference for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Henry Abbott of Hoops Hype reports that Antetokounmpo has a preferred list of destinations, which includes the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks have emerged as potential suitors. These teams are preparing to make their moves, leaving the decision to Antetokounmpo to select the ideal fit for his career moving forward.

