Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes bold comparison between Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and his star player Stephen Curry

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for another Super Bowl appearance, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an intriguing comparison that captured the attention of sports fans. Speaking on “Willard and Dibs” on 95.7 The Game, Kerr likened NBA superstar Stephen Curry to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, citing their fluid athleticism and transformative impact on their respective sports.

“Mahomes reminds me so much of Steph, honestly,” Kerr shared. “Just a multi-sport fluidity — the athleticism that is sort of understated. There’s this brilliance in his movement and his flow.”

Kerr praised Mahomes’ ability to make plays that seem impossible, attributing much of his skill to his background as a baseball player. “I just like watching him because I can see that he played baseball growing up,” Kerr added. “I love multi-sport athletes. I love guys who can see the chessboard. I think Mahomes is a beautiful player to watch and an amazing competitor, too, just the way he loves the game and loves to compete. He seems to have a really good perspective on things. So I love that guy.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s Super Bowl, Kerr predicted a thrilling showdown. “I want a great game more than anything,” he continued. “It’s two amazing teams. It’s hard to bet against the Chiefs, though, isn’t it? They just win all these games.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a three-point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Chase Center.

Redefining the game: Mahomes and Curry’s transformative impact

Beyond their natural athleticism, Mahomes and Curry share a defining trait — they have revolutionized how their positions are played. Mahomes has reimagined the quarterback role with his off-script plays, improvisational style, and uncanny ability to deliver pinpoint passes from virtually any position on the field. His unorthodox approach has set a new standard for NFL quarterbacks, forcing defenses to adapt to his dynamic playmaking.

Similarly, Curry’s mastery of the three-point shot has fundamentally changed the way basketball is played. His long-range shooting opened up the floor and revolutionized the NBA’s offensive strategies. Teams across the league now prioritize perimeter scoring and emulate Curry’s deep-shooting philosophy.

A shared brilliance and competitive spirit

Kerr’s comparison underscores the brilliance and competitive spirit that both Mahomes and Curry possess. They approach their sports with creativity, intelligence, and an ability to see the game unfold like a chessboard of endless possibilities.

Their influence extends beyond statistics and accolades; they have inspired a new generation of players and reshaped how fans view football and basketball. With Mahomes on the verge of another potential championship and Curry navigating a demanding NBA season, both athletes remain at the pinnacle of American sports, captivating fans with their extraordinary journeys.

