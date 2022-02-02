Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will meet with Sacramento Kings at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 403rd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Golden State Warriors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 210 direct duels to this day, while the Sacramento Kings have celebrated a triumph in 192 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 20, 2021, and it ended in a 113-98 win for the Lakers at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all five times (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Sacramento Kings have lost all five of their previous matches (LLLLL).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.750. While the Kings are placed in 13th place on the Western Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.346. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 11, 1948, and it ended in an 83-75 win for the then-Royals.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, to be played on Thursday, at the Chase Center Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

