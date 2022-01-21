Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face each other on Saturday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will square off with Houston Rockets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 225th regular-season game. Surprisingly the Houston Rockets are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 126 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 98 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 7, 2021, and it ended in a 120-107 win for the Warriors at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LWLWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Houston Rockets have been doing slightly better, winning three times in their last five games (LWLWW).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.711. While the Rockets are placed in on the bottom of the Western Conference table, in 15th place with a win percentage of 0.304. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 22, 1967, and it ended in a 137-126 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, to be played on Saturday, at the Chase Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

