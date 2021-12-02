Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns face each other again on Friday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Golden State Warriors face Phoenix Suns again at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 252nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Phoenix Suns are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 143 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 109 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 30, 2021, and it ended in a 104-96 win for the Suns at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in great form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four wins and one loss (LWWWW). Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns have been doing incredibly well recently, winning all five of their five previous games (WWWWW).

The Suns currently sit in the second position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857 While the Warriors are placed tight above them, on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 22, 1968, and it ended in a 109-101 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, to be played on Friday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns matchup. However, judging by the Suns' recent form, we can expect them to win on their own turf.