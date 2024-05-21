Minnesota Timberwolves will receive Dallas Mavericks for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are set to go head-to-head in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Conference Finals. Delve into the crucial details, such as the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available here.

It’s a historic season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they find themselves back in the Conference finals after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2003/2004 season. Since then, the T-wolves have only made the playoffs three times, always exiting in the first round.

This year, they are aiming to make their first-ever NBA Finals appearance after eliminating the heavy favorites and defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. Their opponents will be none other than the Dallas Mavericks, a team with more experience in these stages and who recently eliminated another strong contender, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a tough series.

When will the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will be played this Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

This 2024 NBA Finals game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.