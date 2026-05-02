Who and when are the 76ers playing next in 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially moved on to the next round of the 2026 NBA playoffs after defeating the Boston Celtics in a tight opening series. This hard-earned victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated clash against the New York Knicks in the upcoming Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The series is set to begin in New York, where the first matchups will determine the early momentum for both historic franchises. The semifinals are scheduled to tip off on May 4 at PM EDT and could potentially extend until May 17 if a Game 7 is required.

Fans will have plenty of ways to tune in, as NBC, ESPN, Prime, and ABC will provide live coverage for the first four games. The Knicks are already resting and waiting to see if their depth can handle the challenge of this next postseason hurdle.

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76ers break historic drought against Celtics

The 76ers have overcome a grueling regular season to find their rhythm when it matters most, putting together an impressive playoff run so far. By closing out this series, Philadelphia has eliminated the Celtics from the postseason for the first time since 1982, ending a decades-long hex held by their division rivals.

Joel Embiid tells the Boston crowd to be quiet after they chanted, “F—k Embiid.” pic.twitter.com/pTrsqy5Btx — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 3, 2026

Over the last 10 seasons, the 76ers have been a fixture in the postseason, though they have frequently struggled to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Despite multiple appearances in the second round throughout the “Process” era and beyond, this year’s squad is looking to surpass those previous roadblocks and reach their first conference final in years.

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While the team has faced early exits in the past, their performance in 2026 shows a newfound maturity and defensive grit that was often missing in previous campaigns. With the Celtics finally out of their way, the 76ers are now positioned to make their deepest run of the decade and challenge for a spot in the NBA Finals.