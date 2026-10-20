Who is singing the national anthem at Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA Opening Night?

The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons kick off the 2026-27 NBA season on Opening Night, but the national anthem will be another highlight before tipoff at Little Caesars Arena. Who will take the stage for the special occasion?

The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will kick off the 2026-27 NBA regular season with a matchup that brings together two of the Eastern Conference’s leading teams. The game is scheduled at Little Caesars Arena.

With NBC and Peacock carrying the season-opening matchup, the ceremony will feature several special moments. One of them will be the national anthem, performed by rising artist Morgan Taylor.

The singer, a St. Louis native and 2025 Berklee College of Music graduate, has built her profile through soulful vocals and live performances, with a style rooted in gospel and contemporary R&B.

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Who is Morgan Taylor, the R&B artist singing the national anthem?

Morgan Taylor is a rising R&B singer and songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri. Known professionally onstage as BIG MO, she combines contemporary R&B with the gospel influences that shaped her voice from an early age.

Morgan Taylor (Source: @highonmorgan)

She graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2025 and has built her reputation through live performances and original music. She began singing at nine years old, performing in church congregations in her hometown before developing her own identity as an R&B artist.

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Growing up listening to artists such as Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey also influenced her musical direction. Her background in gospel continues to inform her vocal style, which blends emotional delivery with contemporary production.

Her music career includes the EP Love Bombed (Love, Loss and Lessons), released in January 2025, along with singles such as “Outside (That’s PeriodT)” and “Cut Off”. She has also collaborated with producers and songwriters, including Grammy-winning producer Jeremiah Adkins, as she continues to establish herself in the R&B scene.

What time is the Celtics vs. Pistons game on NBA Opening Night?

The Celtics vs. Pistons game tips off at 3 PM ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The matchup opens the 2026-27 NBA regular season and will air nationally on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock.

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The afternoon matchup is the first game of a three-game NBA Tip-Off broadcast, a first for the league’s season-opening day. The 76ers will then visit the defending champion Knicks at 7 PM ET, followed by the Thunder against the Spurs at 9:30 PM ET.