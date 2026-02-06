Luka Doncic’s status vs Warriors in jeopardy as insider shares Lakers star’s injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a hard-fought 119-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena to notch their second consecutive win. However, the triumph was overshadowed by an injury to Luka Doncic, which has left fans concerned about his status for the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

During the second quarter, with the 76ers leading 47-40, Doncic attempted to drive into the paint before kicking a pass out to Maxi Kleber. The play was broken up by the defense, leading to a Philadelphia fast-break layup. Immediately following the turnover, the Slovenian star grabbed his left leg and began to limp, sparking immediate concern throughout the arena.

The anxiety grew when Doncic headed straight to the locker room during the next timeout. Shortly after, the Lakers announced that he would not return to the game due to left leg soreness.

While Laker Nation feared a significant setback for the franchise cornerstone, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin provided a glimmer of hope for the Purple and Gold faithful on Friday. However, the guard’s status for Saturday remains precarious.

“There is some initial optimism that Luka Doncic is not dealing with a major issue with his left hamstring. However, the Lakers star is doubtful to play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin posted to his X account.

Lakers likely to exercise caution with Doncic

There is no question that the Lakers prefer to have Doncic on the floor, as his presence elevates the team’s ceiling to an elite level. However, the medical staff will likely avoid rushing him back if the situation is delicate, as a potential setback could prove costly in the long term.

The Lakers host the Warriors on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, and if Doncic is not at 100%, head coach JJ Redick will likely opt to sideline him. This decision is made easier by the fact that Golden State are also likely to be shorthanded; four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is currently sidelined with a right knee injury (patellofemoral pain syndrome).

Doncic is having a spectacular first full season in Los Angeles, currently leading the league in scoring with 32.8 points per game. He also ranks second in the NBA in assists at 8.6 per contest, while adding 7.8 rebounds, making him the primary engine for everything the Lakers do on the offensive end.

