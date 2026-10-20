Why did LeBron James choose the 76ers in free agency?

As the 2026-27 NBA season gets underway, LeBron James decided to come back for another campaign. However, some fans are intrigued as to what led LeBron to choose the Philadelphia 76ers out of every option in free agency.

LeBron James is entering his 24th NBA season in the 2026-27 campaign. He will do so playing for his fourth different team in a career filled with milestones and worthy of the greatest-of-all-time debate. Still, even for a franchise as big as the Philadelphia 76ers, many fans wonder why the Sixers came away with LeBron. Or, better said, why did James opt for Philadelphia when every other team was available to him?

Obviously, such a decision can’t be attributed to just one factor, but when LeBron James opened up about his move to Philadelphia, he shed light on one key trait the 76ers had that no other team could offer. Rather than a thing or a trait, though, it was a player in particular who tipped the scales: Tyrese Maxey.

“When I became a free agent and we decided to let the Lakers know I wouldn’t be returning, [Maxey] was one of the first people on my line calling me: ‘Yo, what are we doing? Yo, what’s up, OG? What’s up old head? Come on down here, man; we could use you down here!’ He’s such a great person I can’t not talk to him,” LeBron James admitted during an appearance on Mind The Game podcast.

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Indeed, what president of basketball operations Mike Gansey and the 76ers are currently building helped convince LeBron, but it may have been Maxey himself—and the opportunity to play alongside one of the NBA‘s best young stars, whom James respects both on and off the court—that ultimately made LeBron’s “The Decision: Part II” easier.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait.

LeBron on his relationship with Maxey

Despite the age gap and living in opposite coasts of the country, James and Maxey have become very close in the past few years. LeBron addressed how it all started and the level of respect they hold for one another, and why he can’t wait to play next to Maxey at Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly.

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“My relationship with Maxey goes beyond the court,” James added. “I just love everything about Maxey. Every day, you get the same person. And that is very rare in sports and super rare in life. He’s been the same person since the moment I met him before he was drafted in the NBA.

“Came in, super respectful to me, super respectful to my wife, super respectful to everybody in the house. Bright smile. Super down to earth. From the moment he got drafted to the perennial superstar that he’s becoming, nothing has changed. Nothing has changed in his demeanor. This young man is beyond his years for sure. Easy to root for.”

LeBron James’ contract in Philadelphia

As if LeBron’s comments on Maxey and the Sixers organization weren’t telling enough about his desire to play in the City of Brotherly Love, his contract might provide the final confirmation.

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“King James” could’ve signed a monstrous contract, even at 41, but instead agreed to the NBA’s veteran minimum on a two-year, $8 million deal. For reference, LeBron made about $53 million with the Lakers last season, so he took quite a pay cut.

His contract also includes a player option ahead of his second season in Philly. Thus, the question of whether LeBron James will retire after the 2026-27 NBA season will remain unanswered until he makes a decision on his contract option.

LeBron James’ NBA career

Team Time period Titles (NBA Finals appearances) Cleveland Cavaliers 2003-2010 0 (1) Miami Heat 2010-2014 2 (4) Cleveland Cavaliers 2014-2018 1 (4) Los Angeles Lakers 2018-2026 1 (1) Philadelphia 76ers 2026- —

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Key takeaways