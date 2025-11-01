Why is Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks being played in Mexico today, November 1?

The NBA takes its global stage to Mexico City tonight as Detroit and Dallas meet far from home. It’s more than just another regular-season clash, it’s part of a growing effort to expand the league’s reach beyond U.S. borders.

Under the Arena CDMX, fans will witness a mix of athletic spectacle and cultural exchange. The matchup brings together a young Pistons roster hungry for recognition and a Mavericks squad fueled by Kyrie Irving’s star power.

It’s a night where basketball becomes a bridge — connecting two cities, two countries, and millions of fans who share one passion. The court may look familiar, but the atmosphere promises something entirely different.

Mexico City meets NBA: Why these teams?

This Saturday, the Detroit Pistons will face off against the Dallas Mavericks inside Arena Ciudad de Mexico as part of the 2025 regular season, marking the league’s 34th game held in Mexico — more than in any other country outside the U.S. and Canada.

Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks tries to get around Malik Beasley of the Pistons in 2025. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The selection of these two particular franchises isn’t random. The Mavericks are making their eighth appearance there, underlining their strong international brand presence and their commitment to deepening ties with Mexican basketball fans.

Meanwhile, the Pistons make their third trip south of the border, coming off a notable turnaround season. Having the two teams in Mexico serves both as a reward to the global audience and a strategic move for the league’s globalization agenda.

Why are the Pistons and Mavericks playing in Mexico?

The decision for Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks to meet on 1 November in Mexico City isn’t just about filling space on the calendar, it reflects a strategic push by the NBA to engage a deeply passionate Mexican fan-base.

For both franchises it presents an opportunity to showcase their brand globally: the Mavericks return for another Mexico regular-season stop and the Pistons join a growing list of teams reaching out to international audiences.

Meanwhile, the Mexico City game ties into a broader cultural moment—scheduled close to “Día de Muertos”, the league plans special fan-activations, thematic presentation and immersive experiences that give the event a flavour beyond just basketball.