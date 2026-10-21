Why isn’t Russell Westbrook playing for the Kings at the start of 2026-27 NBA season?

The Sacramento Kings kick off their 2026–27 season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers, without Russell Westbrook on the court.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to kick off the 2026–27 NBA season on a high note, but they’ll have to overcome the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. They’ll also have to do so without Russell Westbrook, who decided to retire from professional basketball in mid-August.

Westbrook spent 18 seasons establishing himself as one of the best players at his position on the court. From now on, he’ll be watching the game from the sidelines, away from the action.

A generation of elite talent is slowly beginning to say goodbye to the league, whether due to injuries or the toll of so many years of competition. Russell Westbrook leaves behind a significant legacy, one the Kings won’t get to benefit from this season.

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Westbrook leaves his mark on the NBA

Before walking away from the game, Russell Westbrook completely redefined what guard play looks like by shattering records that people thought were untouchable. “Brodie” retired as the NBA’s undisputed, all-time king of triple-doubles with nearly 200 to his name, leaving legends like Oscar Robertson in his rearview mirror.

Russell Westbook playing for the Kings (Getty Images)

Not only did he pick up the 2017 MVP award, but he also managed the absolute absurd feat of averaging a full triple-double across four different seasons—something no one else in league history has ever pulled off. Love him or hate him, Russ brought pure high-octane chaos every single night and etched his name into the record books forever.

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Sacramento’s first challenges

The Sacramento Kings are tipping off their 2026–27 campaign with an action-packed first week right out of the gate. They open up on the road on Wednesday, October 21, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in their brand-new Intuit Dome.

Just two days later, on Friday, October 23, Beam Team nation gets their turn as the Kings head back to Golden 1 Center for their home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. To wrap up their initial three-game stretch, Sacramento stays on its home floor to clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, October 25, making for a fast, high-energy start to the new year.

Key takeaways

Russell Westbrook retired from pro basketball in mid-August after an 18-season NBA career.

from pro basketball in mid-August after an 18-season NBA career. Russell Westbrook retired as the NBA’s undisputed, all-time king of triple-doubles .

retired as the NBA’s undisputed, all-time king of . Sacramento opens the 2026–27 season on Wednesday, October 21 against the LA Clippers.