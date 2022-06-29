Football fans are thrilled for a new NFL season and there is one game before the upcoming semester. The 2022 Hall of Fame game will take place in Canton, Ohio, and will present a very interesting duel between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, so here is all the information about how to get tickets and their prices.

It is that time of the year when every single football fan is counting the days from their calendars to see how much time they will have to wait for the next NFL season. As usual, the kickoff will be with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio, with the match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars for this edition.

This August 6th, the teams from the AFC will face each other in a "friendly" game for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement. It has been a long tradition in the National Football League to give the fans a match before the season to warm things up. It will be an interesting duel as we will see how Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars quarterback, develops in an important scenario.

In regards to the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be a tough season at the AFC West, with Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), rising star Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and newcomer to the Division, Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Derek Carr must prove that he in fact is an elite quarterback in order to advance to Playoffs.

How to get tickets and prices for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars game

The tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame game between tha Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars are near to get extinct in the official website. When they came out, the price range per ticket started in $80 and ended in $225. Now, there are only few left at the HOF internet page and not in front-seat row.