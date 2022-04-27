One of the most anticipated moments for football fans and college players is approaching and, as in previous years, the Draft will be broadcast at a special time so that everyone has time to check each pick.

Everyone is excited about what will be the beginning of the 2022 NFL Draft, so many good players available with promising futures but not all of them will be big stars. This year the draft has a big collection of offensive and defensive players, that is the main interest of most of the franchises.

This time the NFL Draft will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada very close to Allegiant Stadium, the home field of the Las Vegas Raiders who are currently in a rumored trade with the Packers, a pick-for-player that includes a 2nd round pick and a tight end.

Once again the Jaguars have a golden opportunity with 12 selections, just like the Kansas City Chiefs, they have in their hands the opportunity to draft good players for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. The Jaguars have weak points with wide receivers, offense line and defensive line.

What time does the NFL Draft Start on 2022?

The first day of the 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28 at 8:00 PM (ET) with multiple special shows on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and radio stations before the official start of the rounds. The second day of the draft will be on April 29 at 7:00 PM (ET) until midnight and the last day the teams select the rest of the players on April 30.

Who has the second overall pick in the Draft?

The Detroit Lions own the No. 2 pick overall, they are in need of talent for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. In case the Jaguars don't draft Aidan Hutchinson the Lions could draft him but that's unlikely, the most likely player in the Lions' overall pick 2 is Jermaine Johnson II.

