The big networks and live streams are ready for the big day of the Draft, all the picks, special shows and interviews will be broadcast live and direct until midnight the first two days.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcast across the country through the big networks that usually offer all NFL games during the season. This time things are slightly different as football fans will be able to watch the draft from any device thanks to the large number of live streaming services available on the market.

The most important part of the upcoming draft is the first two rounds since usually the best players are selected in those rounds. Aidan Hutchinson is the number one prospect in the country and it is very likely that he will play for the Jaguars.

Evan Neal and Ahmad Gardner are two other big names in the top 5 draft prospects, one from Alabama and one from Cincinnati respectively. The team that will have the fewest picks in the draft is the Miami Dolphins with only 4 picks available.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

The first round of the draft will be broadcast starting at 8:00 PM (ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN Radio. In addition, this and all rounds will also be available on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The second and third rounds will also be available on the networks listed above but these rounds will start one hour earlier at 7:00 PM (ET). And the last four rounds start at 12:00 (PM) on April 30 at 12:00 PM (ET).