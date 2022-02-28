It's time to do the shopping and NFL franchises are lining up their money to offer the best contracts and hire the best wide receivers available, there are a couple of highly lucrative names that will be the focus of attention in the 2022 offseason.

The fight for the wide receivers is about to start in the run-up to the 2022-2023 NFL season and the teams do not want to waste time. It's time to name who are the most wanted wide receivers for the upcoming season, just five names but there are still more players available in the free agency.

The cap space is the determining factor for a WR to stay or leave a franchise, restructuring is key but not all players are willing to give up money in a new contract knowing that another team can pay them more.

During the offseason players aspire to two main things, one is a better contract with a juicy signing bonus and another key thing is a big guaranteed amount. The unrestricted free agents are open to all kinds of negotiations as long as they fill up.

Top 5 NFL wide receivers in the 2022 offseason

Davante Adams: The Packers are likely to let Adams go if they don't have enough money to give him what he's asking for. He is highly compatible with Aaron Rodgers, so the team that wants Adams, be it the Packers or otherwise, will have to pay for both players.

Odell Beckham Jr: After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Odell is looking to renew his contract with the defending champions or play for another team. There are a lot of things going against OBJ, his knee is what keeps teams away from him, but his kills are still as good as before.

Allen Robinson II: He will be looking for one last team to try to win something big in the NFL, he is a good player in a team with offensive problems. Robinson has a contract valued at $17.8m with the Bears, for a 29 years old in free agency is a pretty high price.

Michael Gallup: Gallup's career is far from over, a couple of injuries have sidelined him from action in the past two seasons, but Gallup is likely set to return in the 2022-2023 season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Young, talented and reasonably priced at less than $10m per year Smith-Schuster could be considered a steal if a franchise gives him a good deal with a hefty signing bonus to lure the player.

