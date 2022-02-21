The Rams have a veteran of a thousand battles on the roster, he is a tackle that despite his age contributed what was necessary for the Rams to reach the playoffs and finally win Super Bowl LVI in California.

It is not the first time that a veteran like Andrew Whitworth has played in the NFL or in the Super Bowl, other veterans like Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger also played in the 2022 playoffs with good overall results. Whitworth's stats during the 2021-22 NFL season are as impressive as any player younger than him.

The Los Angeles Rams took advantage of the experience and strength of Andrew Whitworth during the regular season and the playoffs. He played 15 games with the Rams for a total of 926 offense snaps during the regular season and 176 in the playoffs.

Andrew Whitworth was healthy for most of the 2021-22 NFL season, missing just two games during the regular season, one against Houston on the road and one against the Vikings on the road and in the playoffs he did not play the Bucs in the divisional round.

Who is Andrew Whitworth's wife?

Melissa Whitworth is Andrew's wife, she is almost two years older than him as Melissa was born in April 1980. They married in 2006 and have four children: Sarah and Drew, Michael, and Katherine.

How old is Andrew Whitworth?

Whitworth is 40 years old and that makes him the oldest active player in the NFL, he was born in 1981 in Monroe, Louisiana. After Tom Brady retired from the NFL only one player was considered the oldest in the league.

What was Whitworth's first NFL team?

The Cincinnati Bengals were Andrew Whitworth's first team, they drafted him in 2006 as a 55th overall pick. The first time he played in the NFL was in September 2006 against the Kansas City Chiefs.