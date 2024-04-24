With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, here's all the information you need to know about how long does it last.

Hundreds of college prospects are eagerly anticipating the 2024 NFL Draft. This event will evoke a range of emotions among fans, who await the opportunity for their teams to bolster their rosters with some of the nation’s top rookies.

Every year, hundreds of college football players declare for the NFL Draft, hoping to turn their dreams of becoming professional athletes into reality. However, only a select few possess the skills and talent necessary to be chosen by teams in the most prestigious league in the world.

On Thursday, several players will know if they’ll play in the NFL this year or not. Here you’ll find all the details about the upcoming draft, including dates and the schedule set for this massive event.

2024 NFL Draft: When does it start?

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to start on Thursday, April 25, at 6 PM (ET). On this day, the first round will take place with 32 selections, and is set to last around four hours.

For the upcoming days, the event will commence later on Friday, scheduled to begin at 7 PM (ET). On Saturday, it is slated to kick off at noon (ET), as there are more rounds scheduled for that day.

2024 NFL Draft: How many days does it last?

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to start on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, with the event wrapping up with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds.

2024 NFL Draft: Which team has the 1st overall pick?

As of today, the Chicago Bears possess the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFC North team is expected to select a quarterback with it, with Caleb Williams being the likely choice, aiming to bolster their offense for the upcoming campaign.