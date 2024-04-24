Everything is set for the 2024 NFL Draft, where hundreds of players will eagerly await their names to be called in any of the rounds of this magnificent event.

How many rounds and picks are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears will have the honor of kicking off the 2024 NFL Draft. All the teams have already devised their plans to select the best college players, promising three days of excitement and joy for all football fans.

The opportunity to become professional athletes awaits hundreds of college prospects. They are eagerly awaiting their chance, but not all of them will be able to join an NFL club this year.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, as every year, will kick off the 2024 NFL Draft. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will be the first overall pick, with the Bears now on the clock to reveal their choice.

2024 NFL Draft: How many rounds are in the event?

The current format of the NFL Draft consists of seven rounds. In its early editions, it had as many as nine rounds, but with the merger and the establishment of the league as we know it today, it was reduced to the seven rounds we have now.

These seven rounds are divided into three days. The first round will take place on Thursday, while the second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday. The remaining rounds, from the fourth to the seventh, are set for Saturday.

2024 NFL Draft: How many picks are in the event?

The total number of picks varies each year, influenced by factors such as compensatory picks, sanctions, and other aspects. This year, the NFL Draft will be shorter compared to the last edition.

The 2024 NFL Draft will feature 257 picks across all seven rounds. Currently, the New York Jets possess the final selection, affording them the honor of choosing this year’s Mr. Irrelevant.