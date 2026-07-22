Pep Guardiola in talks to become Italy National Team Manager, FIGC president confirms

Pep Guardiola is among the high-profile candidates to emerge on the short list for the vacant Italy national team managerial role, as confirmed by FIGC president.

Pep Guardiola stands among the most decorated club managers in soccer history. A staggering resume boasting 40 major titles across three European giants is a primary reason Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago has initiated talks with the Spanish tactician regarding Italy‘s vacant head coaching position.

Speaking to digital sports platform Cronache di Spogliatoio, Malago confirmed that discussions have taken place, hinting that the federation is prepared to make a financial exception to land the marquee boss. “[Financial] exceptions have been made, exceptions that, for example, could involve the name dominating the headlines right now: Pep Guardiola,” Malago revealed.

However, Malago was quick to add a note of caution: “Exceptions for obvious reasons that I am not here to explain, but it is by no means certain this will go through.” His measured response leaves lingering questions over who will ultimately take charge of Italy desperate to turn the page after missing three consecutive World Cups.

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Guardiola—who was previously linked to Inter Miami following Javier Mascherano’s exit—remains a top-tier candidate for Italy as the federation seeks a transformative leader capable of securing a spot at the expanded 2030 World Cup.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts.

Has Guardiola ever coached an international team?

Despite a coaching career spanning nearly two decades since taking over Barcelona, Guardiola has never managed at the international level. His only experience in international soccer came during his playing career as a central midfielder for Spain.

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Whether or not he ultimately takes the reins of a national team, an international role would offer Guardiola the ultimate platform to prove his sustained success isn’t just about club resources, but rather a masterclass in tactical philosophy and relentless work ethic.

Guardiola’s managerial track record

While international soccer would represent uncharted territory, Guardiola’s club resume is virtually unmatched. Here is a breakdown of his career managerial numbers across his three club tenures:

Matches managed: 1,001

Wins: 726

Draws: 140

Losses: 135

Win percentage: 72.5%

Points Per Match (PPM): 2.32

Total major trophies: 40 (41 including Tercera Division with Barcelona B)

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