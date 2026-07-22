Patrick Kane replicating Jonathan Toews’ path could spoil Blackhawks’ reunion dream

As much as the Chicago Blackhawks love Jonathan Toews, they sure hope Patrick Kane won't follow his path in the NHL free agency.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews had one of the best runs any duo has ever had in the NHL. However, both have gone their separate ways, and that’s been away from the Chicago Blackhawks. As Kane makes up his mind about his future, all Hawks fans wish is he doesn’t favor a hometown return like Toews did. If he does, it could very well be the end of Chicago’s dream. Just like Connor Bedard wishes for Kane’s return, every fan in Windy City wants to see #88 back in red.

According to Chris Chelios, Kane’s free-agency decision will come down to the Chicago Blackhawks or the Buffalo Sabres. It makes sense. Kane has called Chicago home for the vast majority of his NHL career, while Buffalo is his actual hometown and where, arguably, the greatest American player first laced up his skates.

Although the Blackhawks weren’t too interested in Toews last summer, Kane’s choice in 2026 does remind many of the former captain’s decision in 2025. Determined to make his return to the league, Toews chose the Winnipeg Jets in order to finally play for his hometown club. After one year back in Manitoba, Toews called it a career.

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The current situation is different, mostly because reports suggest Kane is after a long stay with the Blackhawks. Regardless, he could still imitate his former sidekick’s journey if he chooses to return to his hometown in Western New York and play for a Stanley Cup contender in Buffalo. For the time being, Kane can straddle the fence, but at some point, he will have to choose a side.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews with the Stanley Cup.

Blackhawks need firepower

Chicago is well aware Kane isn’t the same electric kid who flew down the wing night in and night out a decade ago. Still, “Showtime” has a vision not many in the NHL can match and an ability to find teammates through traffic and impossible passing lanes. Moreover, Kane has put up more than 55 points in each of the past two seasons despite missing games.

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With Bedard set to miss the opening month of the 2026-27 NHL season (offseason shoulder surgery), the Blackhawks have great use for a top-six forward and a strong voice of command. Kane could solve a lot of problems for Chicago, though it would also raise some eyebrows in the process.

Chicago can accommodate Kane

With more than $14 million available in cap space, per PuckPedia, the Hawks have the resources to make it happen. The bigger question appears to be whether they are willing to commit to a multi-year contract with Kane, who will turn 38 on Nov. 19.

In more ways than one, a multi-year deal might actually ease the workload for Kyle Davidson and the front office. As things stand, the Hawks are carrying 14 roster players on expiring contracts (seven UFAs and seven RFAs).

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At the same time, the brass might believe that another contract decision is par for the course. When it might as well be the deal-breaker in a Kane-to-Chicago reunion, however, it may be wise for the Hawks to seriously consider a longer contract.