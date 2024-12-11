NFL News: Brock Purdy makes a bold admission about the 49ers' season, far from the Super Bowl race

Before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers wanted to make another run at the Super Bowl, just like last season, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Far from the finish line, Brock Purdy reflected on the team’s moment of failure.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have been hit with a season-high number of injuries. Now in December, they have key weapons back, but the clock is ticking and they may not make the playoffs in time. The road to the Super Bowl seems to be getting more winding by the day.

Purdy has been the starting quarterback in almost every game for the 49ers and has seen through every complication and has been important to the strength of the team, which has a 6-7 record and this Thursday night will have a pivotal matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, who are in second place in the NFC West with a 7-6 record.

Purdy’s deep thoughts on the 49ers’ season

“With where we’re at now, it can’t be what is the end going to look like? It has to be we have to take care of business today, and then tomorrow, and then when the game comes, take care of each play, and drive, and quarter. It’s just being in the moment and not looking too far ahead. With that comes playing together as a team and playing desperate because we don’t have room to lose or anything like that. That’s just where we’re at,” Purdy admitted, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

How has Purdy played in the 2024 NFL season?

It has not been Purdy’s best season in the NFL, completing 233 passes for 3032 yards and contributing 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The 49ers quarterback has missed key targets in his game during the current campaign, which has had a noticeable impact on his performance.

What do the 49ers need to qualify for the playoffs?

The 49ers need to win their next four games to find themselves in an ideal scenario to secure the Wild Card. While they are in last place in the NFC West, they could overtake their rivals if they beat the Rams and Arizona Cardinals, who are close behind. The Seattle Seahawks lead the division, just two wins behind San Francisco, so a strong run could even put them in the lead in a division known for its unstable parity.