49ers News: Brock Purdy makes big admission after tough home loss vs. the Chiefs

In Week 7, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brock Purdy has made a big admission about this game.

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The San Francisco 49ers are not in their best form. In Week 7, the NFC West team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at home, and now Brock Purdy has made a big admission about himself after this defeat.

Midseason in the 2024 NFL campaign brought a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs visited California to face the 49ers, who entered the game with numerous questions surrounding them.

The NFC West team has not been as dominant as expected. The Niners suffered a difficult loss at home, which led Brock Purdy to make a surprising statement about his performance against Kansas City.

Brock Purdy gets candid about his performance against the Chiefs

The 2024 NFL season has been tough for the 49ers. Although they were seen as serious contenders, they have fallen short of expectations, and their season continues to worsen.

In Week 7, the Niners played the Chiefs in a rematch of their previous Super Bowl meeting. Despite having home-field advantage, San Francisco suffered a tough 18-28 defeat to Kansas City, sparking concerns among fans about their team.

The Chiefs are widely regarded as the league’s best team in power rankings. Analysts had considered the 49ers as contenders to challenge the Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but they now seem far from that level.

During the game, Brock Purdy completed 17 of 31 passes for 213 yards. He lost Brandon Aiyuk to injury during the contest, but that’s no excuse for the third-year quarterback.

Brock Purdy, starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

I gotta play better for sure, just with my throws, some decisions, and that’s pretty simple,” the quarterback said, via 49ersWebzone.com. Purdy didn’t completed any touchdown pass and was intercepted three times during the game.

What is Brock Purdy’s contract with the 49ers?

Brock Purdy signed a four-year, $3.74 million rookie contract with the 49ers in 2022, with $77,008 guaranteed. In 2024, he will earn $985,000 in base salary.

Despite being one of the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the league, Purdy is expected to land a much larger extension in 2025 if his strong play continues.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

