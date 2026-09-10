Is Nick Bosa playing today for 49ers vs Rams in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

Nick Bosa is finally set to make his long-awaited return, and the 49ers have cleared their star pass rusher for the season opener against the Rams.

Nick Bosa will not be out for the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The star defensive end has been cleared to make his long-awaited return after missing the majority of the past year while recovering from a torn right ACL, and he enters the season opener without an injury designation.

Bosa’s return is one of the biggest storylines for the 49ers as they begin their 2026 Super Bowl quest against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. His last game came in Week 3 of the 2025 season, when he suffered the ACL injury against the Arizona Cardinals, ending his season and forcing San Francisco to wait months for one of its most important defensive stars to return.

There were some additional concerns during training camp when Bosa dealt with soreness and tendinitis in his knee and patellar tendon. He missed more than a month of practice before eventually returning to the field, creating questions about whether the 49ers would be willing to put him into action immediately. Those concerns have now been put aside, with San Francisco officially leaving him without a game designation.

Advertisement

Is Nick Bosa playing today for 49ers vs Rams?

Yes, Nick Bosa is playing today for the 49ers against the Rams. San Francisco’s final injury report lists Bosa without a game designation despite his knee being monitored throughout the week, meaning he is expected to be active for the season opener. Bosa was limited during all three practices in Melbourne, but the team ultimately determined that he was ready to return to NFL action.

Bosa’s return gives the 49ers a massive boost against a Rams offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. San Francisco struggled to generate consistent pressure last season, and getting its premier pass rusher back could dramatically change the identity of Raheem Morris’ defense.

The biggest question now may be how the 49ers manage Bosa’s workload in his first game back. Although he is officially cleared, San Francisco knows he is returning from a serious ACL injury and also dealt with patellar tendon soreness and tendinitis during his comeback. Still, the message from Bosa and the 49ers is clear: after nearly a year away, the defensive superstar is finally ready to take the field again against the Rams in Australia.