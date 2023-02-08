Tom Brady retired but the praise for him does not stop, now his ex-head coach said not only that Brady was the greatest quarterback but he also revealed something special about Brady's memory.

The NFL won't be the same without Tom Brady, but he won't be the only quarterback to win three or more Super Bowl rings. Currently in the league there are quarterbacks who could break his record and Patrick Mahomes is one of them.

You'll be hearing a lot about Brady's retirement in the coming weeks, much of it will be available on Let's Go! A podcast where he usually talks about his personal life and some football anecdotes.

Bill Belichick is still the Patriots' head coach, who would have thought Tom Brady would retire before Belichick but that's life.

What did Belichick say about Tom Brady?

Belichick was one of the first guests on Monday, February 6, on another episode of Let's Go! On SXM, this time Belichick not only said that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback, but also revealed how impressive his memory is.

Tom Brady will have a new job in 2023, he'll likely be a TV host/commentator for some Sports Network, though it's slightly likely he'll return for another NFL season in 2023.