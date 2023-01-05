In the latest update regarding Damar Hamlin's health, the Buffalo Bills announce signs of improvement with the 24-year old player. Read here to find out the full details of the medical report from Cincinnati.

After Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, the Buffalo Bills have been giving updates about the player's health status. This morning, the team announced that the 24-year old "has shown remarkable improvement".

Damar Hamlin is been treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety was hospitalized on Monday when he collapsed on the field at Paul Brown Stadium after tackling Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins. At that time, in one of the first reports about his health, the Bills confirmed that his heartbeat had to be restored on site before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Now, with all the caution required by the situation, the Buffalo Bills gave good news about the health of Damar Hamlin in the most recent update. Read here to find out all the details in the latest medical report from Cincinnati.

What is the status of Damar Hamlin's health?

This morning, the Buffalo Bills gave a new update about the condition of Damar Hamlin. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Lamar Hamlin's agency also published a statement on Thursday. "The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing. Thank you for the calls, messages, and emails. Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

Prior to those official messages, Bills' cornerback, Kaiir Elamn, also shared information of his teammate. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"