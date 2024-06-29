Spain and Georgia will face against each other in what will be the 2024 Euro round of 16. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
It is a duel between two of the teams that have surprised the most in the tournament. On one side, there are Spain, who were undoubtedly one of the candidates to win the title, but not one of the main ones. After their performance in the first round, they have become the leading candidate above all others.
However, they will have to prove themselves on the field. Their rivals will be the big surprise of this edition. Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia achieved a milestone by qualifying for this tournament and then advancing to the next round by beating Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal in the final Matchday. They know that they are the underdogs, but a performance like the one against the Portuguese could help them overcome the tough Spanish team.
How to watch Spain vs Georgia in the USA
Source: Livesoccertv.com
