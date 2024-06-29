Spain will play against Georgia for the 2024 Euro round of 16. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Spain and Georgia will face against each other in what will be the 2024 Euro round of 16. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

It is a duel between two of the teams that have surprised the most in the tournament. On one side, there are Spain, who were undoubtedly one of the candidates to win the title, but not one of the main ones. After their performance in the first round, they have become the leading candidate above all others.

However, they will have to prove themselves on the field. Their rivals will be the big surprise of this edition. Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia achieved a milestone by qualifying for this tournament and then advancing to the next round by beating Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal in the final Matchday. They know that they are the underdogs, but a performance like the one against the Portuguese could help them overcome the tough Spanish team.

Spain vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 1)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 1)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Georgia: 11:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 1)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 1)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Georgia in the USA

The big surprise of the Euro, Georgia, aims to make history and advance to the quarterfinals against Spain, the top contender for the title. In the USA, you can watch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting Spain vs. Georgia matchup.

Spain vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, VIVA, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1, TLN

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1SIC

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.