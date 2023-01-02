Week 17 had a very important game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the game has been postponed as the league has Damar Hamlin's health as priority.

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season ended with an unfortunate situation. During the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital due to a health issue and the league decided to postpone the match to prioritize the safety's health.

The game between the Bills and Bengals was one of the most interesting of Week 17. Both teams needed the win, but an unfortunate situation changed the whole atmosphere at Paycor Stadium.

During the first quarter of the game, Damar Hamlin, Bills' safety, collapsed on field after a hit by Tee Higgins, Bengals' player. He was instantly taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition. The game was suspended and will be rescheduled.

Damar Hamlin's health is the main priority for the entire football world. According to the latest reports by the NFL, he's in critical condition, but with pulse and being stabilized by doctors in Cincinnati.

The NFL announced the Bills-Bengals game will be postponed, but it is uncertain when will it be rescheduled. Both teams understand that Hamlin's health is first and, even though the season is ending, football is not their priority at this moment.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

It is expected that the NFL announce this Tuesday when will the game be played.