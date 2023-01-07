The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a game with a lot of implications for the playoffs in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills face off with the New England Patriots in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL Season. This crucial matchup will be played on Sunday, January 8 at Highmark Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Bills faced a tough and emotional week after the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin during the Monday Night game against the Bengals. Now, knowing that his teammate is having an amazing recovery in Cincinnati, Buffalo will try to dedicate him a win over the Patriots. After the adjustment to the playoffs approved by the NFL, the Bills are locked as the No.2 seed, but a victory could force a possible AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs in a neutral site.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots control their destiny to be in the playoffs. Win and they're in. No other combinations involved. Last week, Bill Belichick's team got a huge victory against Miami that put them on the driver's seat for the No.7 seed in the AFC. If the Patriots fail at Buffalo, they need the Dolphins to lose with the Jets, the Steelers to lose against Cleveland and a win by Jacksonville over the Titans.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Monday, January 9)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 2 AM (CST) (Monday, January 9)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (Mexico City)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Fox Sports, NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS, Paramount+.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bills are 7.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -350 for Buffalo and +260 for the New England Patriots. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Buffalo Bills -350 Totals (Over/Under) 43.5 points New England Patriots +260

*Odds via BetMGM

