The firs quarter of the Week 17's Monday Night Football was a nightmare for Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety tackled Tee Higgins, but the impact provoked him a cardiac arrest and he had to receive CPR on field to stay alive. The game was of course suspended.

Will the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game be played?

When Week 17's MNF was suspended, the NFL informed that Damar Hamlin's health was their main priority. They tried to show their support towards the Bills safety and the game was not as relevant as the player's status.

As Damar Hamlin is recovering and has had a 'remarkable improvement', the league decided to start again with the conversations on whether to resume or not the game. Now, they have announced what will happen with it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs that the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game has been cancelled. They can't move the schedule of the postseason and they considered that the match's result will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the Playoffs.

As for their records and the AFC Championship game, there are different scenarios that could happen, depending on what happens on Week 18 and in the playoffs. This is what the NFL will consider for the decision of where will it be played: