It seems like an era has ended in Las Vegas. After a long time together, the Raiders and Derek Carr may take different paths for 2023, so here are some possible landing spots for the quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr have been together since 2014, but everything must come to an end. For the 2023 NFL season, the quarterback might be leaving Nevada to search for a new landing spot where he could end his career.

When Derek Carr was drafted in 2014 by the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone expected huge things from him. Unfortunately, success has not been part of his career and he has been really far from even fighting for the Conference title.

Josh McDaniels, Raiders' head coach, decided to sit Derek Carr for the last two games of the season. This move brought tons of doubts about his future and it has been reported that he could leave Las Vegas soon.

Possible landing spots for Derek Carr in 2023

Indianapolis Colts

It is clear that the Colts made a mistake when they signed Matt Ryan to be their starting quarterback. The experienced player suffered the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Vikings, proving that he struggles to perform under pressure.

New England Patriots

It has not been easy for the Patriots to find a good quarterback after Tom Brady's exit. They tried with Cam Newton, but Mac Jones quickly got the starting job and they trusted their 2021 first-round pick.

Unfortunately, this 2022 season has not been the best for Jones. He has struggled a lot and it seems like they won't be going to the Playoffs this year, so an experienced quarterback could help him learn something and prepare better for the future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, as it sounds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a good landing spot for Derek Carr, but only if some other things happen in Florida regarding Tom Brady's future.

As it has been reported, Tom Brady would be interested in playing forJosh McDaniels again and build a dominant team. But of course, everything depends on Derek Carr's decision.