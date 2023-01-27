Even though he suffered a high ankle sprain and was visibly limited last Sunday, it seems like we'll see the Patrick Mahomes of old against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as home underdogs for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' playoff career. But the line has moved and they're now favored by one point over the Cincinnati Bengals, so maybe they know something we don't.

Of course, the Bengals are 3-0 against Mahomes since Joe Burrow took over, including wins at Arrowhead Stadium. However, nobody in his right mind would dare go against Mahomes at home when he's at full strength.

So, now that he's let everybody know that he won't be limited in any capacity come Sunday, oddsmakers have also adjusted accordingly. But how did he manage to recover so quickly? Not even OC Eric Bieniemy knows.

NFL News: Eric Bieniemy Doesn't Know How Patrick Mahomes Healed So Quickly

“I have no idea, but I want whatever he’s taking," Bieniemy said. “He’s just a competitive person, he’s a competitive player. It’s the intestinal fortitude that’s in him. He just refuses to accept that he’s not going to put himself out there to be with his teammates."

"You love that about him," the OC continued. "Last week was a unique situation and difficult in a lot of ways because obviously you always want to make sure that the player is OK, but more importantly, you also know that he can give you the best chance of winning.”

Mahomes Isn't Worried About His Ankle

Some believe the Chiefs are just bluffing and forcing the Bengals to prepare and get ready as if Mahomes were to be his usual self. But the former Super Bowl MVP isn't concerned about that whatsoever:

"People will see where I'm at on Sunday," the superstar quarterback told the media when asked how he was feeling "I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer to the game."

At the end of the day, all we want to see is the best players on the field, regardless of who wins. So, this is great news for football fans all over the world, but not so much for Zac Taylor and the Bengals.