It's been more than a week since the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, but running back Christian McCaffrey is still mad at the NFL.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. It's Super Bowl week, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the ultimate glory in just a few days. However, not everyone is excited about it.

If not, just ask Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers were just one win away from the NFL's showpiece event, but things didn't go according to plan in the NFC Championship game.

With Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffering injuries during the game, the 49ers were very limited against the Eagles. Nearly two weeks later, McCaffrey still can't get over it and even suggested the Niners were stolen.

Christian McCaffrey says 49ers got stolen in NFC Championship game at Eagles

"You don't want to make excuses, but it just sucks, because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game and just kind of see how the game would have panned out," McCaffrey told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.

"It's a really good team that we played, but it feels like something got stolen from you," he added. "Just wish it would have played out differently. ... Hopefully they change that rule where you can carry a third quarterback."

The Niners were extremely unlucky, with all their active QBs getting injured at some point of the year. To say they were 'stolen' doesn't seem right since any team would've been affected by the rules. However, what happened in the NFC Championship game proves the third quarterback rule should be brought back.