With Mac Jones making a lot of headlines for being the subject of trade rumors, a former Patriot warned fans who want him out not to get too greedy.

Mac Jones did great, and maybe better than predicted in his rookie campaign. But far from showing progress, his numbers took a huge step back in 2022, with the Patriots failing to make the postseason.

It wasn't an easy year for the Alabama product, who almost lost the job to Bailey Zappe at some point during the regular season. Months later, his future in New England looks uncertain as he has reportedly been shopped in the offseason.

As the rumor spread, some fans seem to approve the idea of parting with Jones. But according to former cornerback Jason McCourty, the Patriots would be making a mistake by giving up on the third-year quarterback.

Jason McCourty suggests Mac Jones can become a great QB

“So I think these rumblings and everything we’re hearing, we need to slow down,” McCourty said Wednesday on Good Morning Football, via Patriots Wire. “Let’s see what Mac Jones does in Year 3 with a guy like [offensive coordinator] Bill O’Brien coming back, who has a ton of experience, a ton of success in the NFL, in the college ranks, and let’s see what Mac is able to do in his third year as quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Let’s see how he overcomes all this adversity of all the conversations being had and all of these different things. But be careful what you wish for in hopes of there’s something better on the other side—that the grass is greener—because Mac was really good in his rookie year. Let’s see what he can become.”

Jones' first season was very interesting, so it was a shame to see him struggle so much the following year. However, the Patriots' offensive struggles were bigger than him. With another OC and new weapons, things could be different.