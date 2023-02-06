Andy Reid will be in another Super Bowl with the Chiefs, he is a head coach who has achieved everything he wanted and during the 2019 NFL International Games the Chiefs not only visited Mexico but also tried the local food.

The 2022 NFL season was almost perfect for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid, they won 14 games and lost only three. During the Playoffs the Chiefs were just as lethal as in the regular season.

Andy Reid knows that with a healthy Patrick Mahomes and a good defensive line anything is possible, also the big test for him and the Chiefs is during the playoffs where the offensive line is the weakest part of the team.

The Chiefs will play in the 2023 Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be one of the hottest Super Bowls of the last 10 years.

What was Andy Reid's favorite dish during the 2019 NFL International Games in Mexico?

Andy Reid recently answered a question about Mexico City, the head coach replied: “The fans in Mexico were execellent. I loved every minute of it. And the food was good too. I loved the Chile Relleno.”

The Chiefs won in 2019 against the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at the Estadio Azteca. In 2018 they were supposed to play against the Rams but that game was suspended.